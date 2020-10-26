Alert Issued For Days-Long Paving, Other Work On Busy Westchester Roadway

Motorists can expect delays during road work consisting of paving and curb ramp work on a busy Westchester roadway.

The work is happening on Dobbs Ferry Road between Tarrytown Road and the Knollwood Road/ West Hartsdale Avenue intersection in the Town of Greenburgh beginning Monday, Oct. 26, said the Greenburgh Police Department.

The work will take place during the overnight hours, specifically 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If possible motorists would be better served taking alternate routes during the listed time periods.

