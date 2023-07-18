New Eatery Combines Coffee, Art In Hawthorne

Likha Art Cafe, located in Hawthorne at 363 Elwood Ave., celebrated its soft opening on Friday, July 14, the owners announced on social media.

The new eatery offers a focus on art while serving coffee and a selection of Filipino-inspired sweets. Some of these pastries include mini ube flan cakes, pan de coco, ube pandesal with cheese, and mini sans rival dessert cakes.

The cafe has already received praise from customers, including Mount Pleasant Town Clerk Emily Costanza, who raved about the cup of coffee she bought at the eatery, town officials said on social media.

Mount Pleasant resident Brianna L. also had good things to say about the art cafe.

"Everything was so delicious, not to mention the decor in the cafe being so inviting, bright, and colorful!" she said.

