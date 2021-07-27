Westchester Hidden Seafood Gem Becoming A Hit With Locals

If you are looking for one of those restaurants that is a hidden gem but a real fixture in the community, then Harbour Fish and Community in Westchester fills the bill.

A takeout restaurant with counter service, the Harbour Fish in Mamaroneck is popular with locals for its lobster rolls, crab legs, and fresh fish tacos to name just a few items that fly out the door on a regular basis.

Shrimp tacos Yelp

The eatery, which does offer outdoor seating, has become so popular that they now have a food truck that can be found at Harbour Island Park or at most city events including movie night in the park.

Owned since 2018 by Chef Naldo Morales, age 34, who moved to this country from Guatemala, the menu reflects his roots with plenty of spicy flair with such items as his special clam chowder and seafood bisque, empanadas of all kinds, as well as fish wraps with fresh fish, habanero mayo and pico de gallo.

Fish and chips Yelp

Front end manager Michael Nathenson said the restaurant faired well during the pandemic because of its take-out status and has kept growing.

"Chef Naldo always wanted to own a restaurant and works hard to make it a success and someplace locals and visitors enjoy," he said.

He says daily favorites tend to be spicy shrimp tacos, lobster rolls, classic fish and chips, and shrimp empanadas.

In addition to take-out, the restaurant also sells fresh fish each day, being only 50-feet from the water.

Fresh seafood Yelp

Their goal, Nathenson said is to keep growing as part of the community and get the word out that they love Mamaroneck and all who come and visit.

Service is fast and friendly and the prices are moderate.

The restaurant is located at 154 Mamaroneck Ave.

