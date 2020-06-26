Video: Young Girl With Garden Hose Helps Fight House Fire In Westchester

All hands were truly on deck to battle a house fire in Westchester this week as a young girl leapt into action to offer an assist to firefighters knocking down the flames.

First responders in Rye responded to a reported fire in a multi-family home near Cedar Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

In a Ring video released by the Rye Fire Department, the girl can be seen taking a neighbor’s garden hose and spraying water in the direction of smoke and fire coming out of a second-story window at the residence.

According to police in Rye, all tenants in the residence were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

”If you are looking for hope in this world, look no further than the actions of this young woman, Ali, who chose to fight a fire with her neighbor's garden hose,” fire officials said. “Thank you Ali for your incredible act of bravery. Rye Firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to contain the fire to a small area of the building.”

