Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Announces New School Guidelines For Masks, Social Distancing
Lifestyle

Storm Ida: Community Rallies To Support Westchester Family Who 'Lost Everything'

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Mamaroneck family who lost everything to floodwaters from Storm Ida have a GoFundMe to help rebuild.
A Mamaroneck family who lost everything to floodwaters from Storm Ida have a GoFundMe to help rebuild. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The children of a Westchester family whose parents' home was destroyed by the floodwaters of Storm Ida are asking the public for help through a GoFundMe.

Kayla and Karissa Romanelli said their parents' Mamaroneck home was devasted by flooding with more than 10 feet of water rushing through the basement and first floor of their home.

"All furniture, cars, appliances, personal belongings, and memories have faced damage due to the storm," the daughters said. "Their home as they know it has been destroyed."

To help, they turned to GoFundMe, and to date, the community has turned out to help with almost $5,000 donated to date to help Damon and Renee Romanelli.

"During this difficult time, any donations and help are appreciated as they rebuild from scratch," the girls said.

To help the family rebuild, donate here

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.