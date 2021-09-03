Storm Ida: Community Rallies To Support Westchester Family Who 'Lost Everything'

The children of a Westchester family whose parents' home was destroyed by the floodwaters of Storm Ida are asking the public for help through a GoFundMe.

Kayla and Karissa Romanelli said their parents' Mamaroneck home was devasted by flooding with more than 10 feet of water rushing through the basement and first floor of their home.

"All furniture, cars, appliances, personal belongings, and memories have faced damage due to the storm," the daughters said. "Their home as they know it has been destroyed."

To help, they turned to GoFundMe, and to date, the community has turned out to help with almost $5,000 donated to date to help Damon and Renee Romanelli.

"During this difficult time, any donations and help are appreciated as they rebuild from scratch," the girls said.

To help the family rebuild, donate here.

