Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Becomes Go-To Spot For Southern Cuisine

If your stomach is calling for some Southern-style food, you know, chicken and waffles and collard greens or maybe some shrimp and grits, then there's a Hudson Valley restaurant that can take care of those cravings in a big way.

My Father's House Southern Cusine in Nyack is quickly becoming a go-to spot for lovers of Southern fare, especially with foodies who know a good thing when it hits their taste buds.

Yelpers love My Father's House too.

"Blown away by the excellent food and service at My Fathers House!," said one Yelper.

Maybe it was the homemade biscuits or cornbread that hits your table when you sit down, or maybe it was the crispy chicken sitting on top of sweet waffles.

Biscuits and cinnamon/honey cornbread. Yelp

Everything is homemade and seasoned the Southern way with plenty of yummy. But vegetarians and vegans don't stop reading, they haven't forgotten you with special dishes.

Some menu favorites, besides the shrimp and chicken, seem to be the collards, yams, and of course, the hush puppies.

"This New Orleanian is over the moon about the opening of a local restaurant specializing in Southern cuisine," said another Yelper. "Some of the best shrimp & grits I've ever had and I've had ALOT."

Shrimp and grits. Yelp

Another liked the Sunday brunch that includes music and singers: "We went for Sunday Brunch - The food was great. They had the classics: chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, hush puppies, fried okra, etc. but added twists like a choice of waffle flavors including sweet potato and red velvet and vegan options."

The restaurant also offers the typical, but wonderful Southern classic desserts such as coconut cake, and sweet potato souffle, and banana pudding.

"This restaurant is THE BOMB!," said a Yelper. "Omg I am from the south and I must say I am used to good-tasting southern food so I can be very critical of others. However, THIS FOOD was exceptional! Run....and go get you some."

Reservations are suggested because the restaurant fills up fast, especially for brunch. Prices are very moderate for what you are served. Very COVID-19 friendly.

The restaurant is located at 12 N. Broadway in Nyack.

