Popular Actor Chazz Palminteri Opens Italian Restaurant In Westchester

Nicole Valinote
Chazz Palminteri
Chazz Palminteri Photo Credit: By David Shankbone / Wikipedia Commons

A popular actor has opened an Italian restaurant in Westchester County.

The Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant opened its doors in White Plains over the summer.

The restaurant is located at 264 Main St. in White Plains.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as Bullets over Broadway and A Bronx Tale, opened the eatery in partnership with the owners of Empire Steak House. They also operate a location with Palminteri in midtown Manhattan.

Menu offerings include homemade pasta dishes such as seafood risotto, mushroom ravioli, and lobster ravioli.

Guests can also order the "A Bronx Tail" dish, a reference to the 1993 film, made with lobster tail, clams, mussels and shrimp and served with fettuccine. 

"The pizza was fabulous, oozing with mushrooms and cheese. Nice crispy crust and soft doughy center," wrote Amy P., of White Plains, in a Yelp review. "The entrées were also excellent, really lemony chicken francese beautifully plated. My chicken Parmesan was outstanding, pounded extremely thin and crispy. Service was excellent."

The eatery is open Tuesdays through Sundays. 

Find more information about the restaurant's hours and menu on the Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant's website. 

