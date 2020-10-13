New Northern Westchester Grab-Go Eatery Offers A Bit Of Everything

A new store that aims to offer "convenience with class" has opened in Westchester County.

Paulie's Grab & Go, which launched its Katonah location at 24 Woodsbridge Road to customers on Tuesday, Sept. 8, offers coffee, snacks, a selection of beer and breakfast pastries.

The convenience store sells coffee brewed by Double Barrel Roasters in Yonkers, including cinnamon sticky bun and maple nut crunch flavors. The store also carries cold brew and nitro cold brew coffee.

Each Sunday, the location hosts their "Paulie's Sunday Coffee, Cars and Coffee" event, calling on patrons to park motorcycles and classic and luxury cars in their parking lot while picking up their morning coffee at 9 a.m.

On weekdays, the convenience store is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Saturdays, the store stays open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sundays remains open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

