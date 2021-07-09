New Hudson Valley Theme Park LEGOLAND Celebrates Opening, Now Taking Bookings

The first new major theme park in the northeast in decades has been built up brick by brick as the Hudson Valley celebrates the grand opening of LEGOLAND New York in Orange County.

On Friday, July 9, after years of development, officials announced the full opening of the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen, which is the first new major theme park in the region in more than 40 years.

The 150-acre project, which has been years in the making, is the first LEGOLAND theme park in the Northeast, the third in the United States, and the ninth in the world. It had been opening in phases throughout the spring and summer before its full opening on Friday.

The final “land,” Lego Pirates, joins the other areas, including Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego City, Lego Castle, Lego Ninjago World, and Miniland.

Officials said the park features seven LEGO-themed lands, each with its own rides and attractions, and “strong educational elements for children ages two to 12 and their families.”

“We aim to be a child's first theme park experience, and we've always seen the Hudson Valley as the perfect fit for LEGOLAND New York Resort, not only for its picturesque setting, but its proximity to the largest tourist market in the world,” LEGOLAND New York Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson stated.

“After the challenges of the past year, we are pleased to see signs that people are ready to travel again, and we're proud to play a part in the rebirth of New York's crucial tourism economy."

The Hudson Valley theme park will be the first to feature the LEGO Factory Adventure ride, which transforms guests into Minifigures and gives them a whimsical ‘brick's eye view’ of how LEGO is made.”

“Orange County is proud to welcome LEGOLAND New York which joins other attractions that make the County a destination for tourists from around the world,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said in a statement.

“We had a great opportunity to bring LEGOLAND to Orange County and it will be a major economic draw for the region. Not to mention it has made a lot of young children in the area very happy.”

Reservations for annual passes and single-day tickets are now available. Day tickets are priced at $69.99, and parking is available for $20 online (or $25 at the gate).

