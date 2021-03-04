Main Street Eatery Hailed As Hidden Gem In Northern Westchester

For those not sure just what kind of food is served at Badageoni Georgian Kitchen in Northern Westchester, don't be afraid to walk in the door and discover the flavors of foods from the Caucasus Mountains, the Mediterranean, and other parts of Europe.

Celebrating its 13th birthday this year, the restaurant, located in Mount Kisco at 26-28 Main St., is a bit unassuming, so don't judge a book by its cover.

A few tips you won't want to miss are the bread, especially, the Khachapuri, which is like an open-faced cheese boat with an egg on top, and the Chakapuli, a slow-cooked lamb, as well as a long list of other items that foodies love.

When going to visit you'll want to think of big flavors with spices and herbs such as tarragon, coriander, and thyme.

Yelpers also love Badageoni and a long list of five-star reviews fill the page:

"We (a group of 7) were on our way back to NYC from a Hudson Valley day trip and stumbled across this gem. Pretty unassuming from the curbside view but once the food started arriving we were blown away! Salads with that traditional Georgian walnut dressing all amazing, fresh, and perfectly seasoned.

"Adjaruli Khachapuri (Georgian bread with melted cheese and a poached egg) is a starter you can't skip. We also sampled a bunch of the meat entree options; Chashushuli, a beef stew in a spicy tomato sauce was amazing."

Yet another reviewer said: "What a fantastic addition to Mount Kisco! Not needing to travel far for great Georgian food is wonderful. The staff is all extremely friendly and welcoming. Combine a great staff, wonderful service, and fantastic food and Badageoni is a winner.

"This place is amazing. Everything right now is about takeout and not only were they quick with the online ordering but the food tasted and was cooked perfectly. The Khachapuri, great and simple for a starter a must try for sure, the Tabaka was amazing - cooked in some incredible cheese sauce all a great experience."

