COVID-19: Northern Westchester HS Sophomore Raises Funds For Restaurants, Hospitals

The good in young and old has bubbled to the top of society and showed itself in many ways during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

From providing food to those in need to donating masks, playing music for the masses, and dressing up in blue shark costumes to bring a smile.

One of those helping is Northern Westchester resident Eli Yates, a sophomore high school student, who is busy taking pictures of area families in order to raise money to donate to Food for the Frontline Westchester and the Frontstep Project which both help support area restaurants and provide meals to hospital workers.

The Somers High School student came up with the idea after seeing the Front Steps Project on Instagram and realized after a little investigation that he could start a local project to fund people in need locally.

The fit was natural for Eli who has always had an interest in photography and has taken many amazing shots of his family vacations to numerous national parks, Alaska and Israel.

He decided he wanted to bring the idea to Somers and at the same time another friend posted about Food for the Frontline Westchester- and that is how the idea was born to combine the project with the charity.

Helping others is nothing new to Eli who has always been inspired to help others and loves volunteering during the year with Special Olympics, coaching girls flag football, and making midnight runs to the city.

"He has always felt a sense of responsibility to help out and knew he had the time and skills to offer something special to local families- to create a memory of this unique time in our history," said his mother Brenda Yates.

So far he photographed more than 30 families and has raised more than $2,000 to donate to the causes.

"We are so proud of him and would love to help him continue to raise funds and give families memorable photos of this time in history," said his mother.

To contact Eli for a photo email byates399@gmail.com .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.