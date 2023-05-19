Lifelong Member Of Hawthorne Fire Department, Army Vet Dies

Hawthorne resident Robert McKechnie died on Tuesday, May 16 at the age of 86, according to his obituary.

Born in 1937, McKechnie graduated from James Bryant High School in Queens and soon after graduation, went on begin a 40-year career at Pepsi.

He also served his country in the US Army from 1960 to 1962, and married his wife, Joan, not long after in 1964.

The couple first lived in Yonkers before moving to Hawthorne, where they lived together for 35 years until Joan's death in 2000.

During his time in Hawthorne, McKechnie became a lifelong member of the Hawthorne Fire Department.

He also was involved in his community by becoming a long-standing member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, as well as working for the Office of Elder Americans in Mount Pleasant.

In January 2019, McKechnie became a resident of the FASNY Firemen’s Home in Hudson, where he was cared for by "wonderful staff," according to his obituary.

McKechnie is survived by his daughter, Lisa, and her husband, John; his son Ron; and his grandchildren Kevin, Sean, and Matthew.

His obituary also said that he is survived by his "beloved sports teams," the New York Mets and New York Giants, both of which he enjoyed watching his entire life.

A service for McKechnie will be held on Friday, May 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hawthorne Funeral Home at 21 West Stevens Ave. A funeral service will then be held on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawthorne at 292 Elwood Ave.

