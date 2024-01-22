'His Loving Nature Shined': Mount Pleasant Native Dies At Age 26

Jake Collins of the town of Wallkill in Orange County died on Friday, Jan. 19 at the age of 26, according to his obituary.

Born in Westchester County in 1997 in the town of Mount Pleasant, Collins had started a career as a truck driver for Schneider Trucking in New Jersey.

Collins was known for "being like an angel" and could always be found hiking or reading. He was also talented at guitar and was naturally athletic, according to his family.

"So kind and thoughtful, his loving nature shined always and to all. Gone much too soon, what a blessing to have known such a beautiful soul," his obituary read.

Collins is survived by his wife, Jiawen Tu; his father, Paul; his mother, Sherry; his brother, Daniel; and his sister, Megan.

A service for Collins will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service in Newburgh at 188 North Plank Rd.

A funeral service will then follow on the same day at 6:30 p.m. A brief prayer service will also be held the following day, Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m.

