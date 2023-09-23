Crews Cut Off Door To Free Crash Victim Near Parkway In Valhalla

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 20 around 6 a.m., when emergency crews in Valhalla responded to a crash on Grasslands Road near the Sprain Brook Parkway off-ramp.

According to the Valhalla Fire Department, arriving crews found that the vehicle's driver was stuck inside and needed to be extricated.

The vehicle's doors and center post were then cut off to free the occupant, who was then transferred to EMS personnel, fire officials said.

The Valhalla Fire Department, Valhalla Ambulance, and the Mount Pleasant Medic responded to the incident.

