Light Rain 56°

SHARE

Crews Cut Off Door To Free Crash Victim Near Parkway In Valhalla

A driver had to be freed from their vehicle following a crash near a parkway in Northern Westchester. 

Crews had to cut a door off a vehicle to free its occupant following a crash on Grasslands Road in Valhalla.
Crews had to cut a door off a vehicle to free its occupant following a crash on Grasslands Road in Valhalla. Photo Credit: Valhalla Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 20 around 6 a.m., when emergency crews in Valhalla responded to a crash on Grasslands Road near the Sprain Brook Parkway off-ramp. 

According to the Valhalla Fire Department, arriving crews found that the vehicle's driver was stuck inside and needed to be extricated. 

The vehicle's doors and center post were then cut off to free the occupant, who was then transferred to EMS personnel, fire officials said. 

The Valhalla Fire Department, Valhalla Ambulance, and the Mount Pleasant Medic responded to the incident. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE