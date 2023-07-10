Mostly Cloudy 77°

Cars Go Up In Flames At EF Academy In Thornwood

A raging blaze involving two cars sent firefighters on an early morning trip to a school in Northern Westchester. 

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames at the parking lot of the EF Academy in Thornwood.
Ben Crnic
The fire happened on Sunday, July 9 around 1:30 a.m., when members of the Valhalla Fire Department were sent to the EF Academy in Thornwood, where a vehicle had gone up in flames in the parking lot. 

While on their way to the school, firefighters then learned that the blaze had spread to a second car. 

Once they arrived at the scene, crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and remove the vehicles from the area, the department reported. 

