Westchester Native Replaces Jeff Bezos As Head Of Amazon

Andy Jassy
Andy Jassy Photo Credit: Wikipedia/JD Lasica

A native New Yorker from the region has replaced Jeff Bezos as the CEO of Amazon.

Hudson Valley native Andy Jassy, who grew up in Westchester County, has worked at Amazon since 1997, and he previously served as the company's CEO of web services, according to Business Insider. 

Earlier this year, Jeff Bezos announced he would be stepping down as CEO on Monday, July 5.

Jassy grew up in Scarsdale and was a student at Scarsdale High School. The 53-year-old has been one of the highest-paid executives at Amazon, Business Insider reports. CNBC previously reported that Jassy native made more than $35 million in 2016 alone. 

Bezos has said Jassy will be an "outstanding leader." Bezos will transition to be the company's executive chairman. 

