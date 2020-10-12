Target To Open New Location In Westchester

Target is making a long term commitment to Westchester’s largest city.

The retail giant announced that it has signed a 40-year lease to open a 130,000-square-foot store at the Cross County Center in Yonkers, replacing the bulk of the 200,000-square-foot location left by Sears that closed last year.

The 15-building Cross County Center is also home to H&M, which recently signed a 10-year renewal, as well as to Zara, Ulta, and Blink Fitness.

Target entered talks about a possible deal shortly after Sears closed in September last year, though nothing official was announced until Monday, Oct. 12.

“Yonkers has hit the mark with Target’s plan for a new store at Cross County Center, their first ever in Yonkers,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement.

“Target’s decision to invest in our city is a testament to the retailer’s confidence in our thriving economy and our business-friendly environment. We are excited to get Yonkers back to business.”

Developers said that they plan to open up Target as soon as next year.

“Residents of Westchester County and the surrounding towns are over the moon to have Target coming to their backyard,” Craig Deitelzweig, President and CEO of Marx Realty, which signed the new lease said.

“As the retail sector emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen extraordinary foot traffic at the center showing pent-up demand to experience the diverse retail, dining, and entertainment offerings.”

