Stop & Shop Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Store In Westchester

An upgraded Westchester Stop & Shop location boasts a new look, expanded floor space for produce, more prepared food offerings and online pickup and delivery options for customers.

The North White Plains store, located at 670 North Broadway, will open its doors to shoppers on Friday, Sept. 4.

“We’re excited to share our newly remodeled store with the community,” said Jim Rao, Store Manager of the North White Plains, NY, Stop & Shop. “We’ve added more of what our local customers want – fresh produce, specialty cheeses, and seafood – plus lots of convenient meal solutions.

"We are also proud to now offer same-day online Pickup as we continuously work to make our customers’ shopping experience easier and more convenient.”

Stop & Shop's online delivery service says it will get groceries to buyers in under four hours.

The store will also feature larger beauty, baby, pet and health sections than it had previously.

The grocer will donate $1000, along with $500 in non-perishable food items to the George Washington Elementary School Food Pantry, formed by Stop & Shop to combat food insecurity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This donation, according to the company, will be used to provide food to hungry citizens of North White Plains.

