Shipt To Add Hundreds Of Workers In Westchester, Fairfield Counties This Holiday Season

Shipt said that over the last six months, its shopper base has doubled. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Shipt, a personal shopping company available to 80 percent of households in over 5,000 U.S. cities, is hiring 50,000 personal shoppers to its ranks this holiday season, including positions in Westchester and Fairfield counties, bringing their personal shopper fleet to over 150,000 shoppers. 

The company is looking for shoppers across the country. 

Those who are hired over the next few days, the company said, will be eligible for a holiday cash bonus in their pay between Nov. 25 and 30, along with incentives unique to their region. 

"Shipt Shoppers are serving customers with care and making their lives easier during an unprecedented holiday season," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso. "We're excited to add even more shoppers to the community and reward them for their work in helping American families prepare for holiday meals, delight loved ones with gifts, and everything in between."

Shipt said that over the last six months, its shopper base has doubled. 

Potential personal shoppers can apply here

