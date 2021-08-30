Restaurant To Permanently Close One Of Its Locations In Area

A popular area pizza and pasta spot that has become a mainstay for many have closed their doors for good.

The Tomato Cafe in Dutchess County announced it has closed its Poughkeepsie location, but will keep open its Fishkill restaurant.

"We would like to thank our staff, our customers, and the Arlington community," the restaurant said without giving a reason for the closure.

Opened in 2009 by three comedians and actors who like to surround themselves with "like-minded people," the restaurant was known for its pizza of all kinds and its many pasta dishes.

Fans of the Tomato Cafe took to social media to express their sadness about the closing.

"I am so sorry to hear this! I have enjoyed your restaurant for a long time. I can say I never had a bad meal!" said one.

Another said: "This makes us sad! We sure will miss your pizza and much more!"

The owners said they hope fans will continue to visit their Fishkill location and welcome the owners of whatever new restaurant takes their place.

