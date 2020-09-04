Popular Northern Westchester Italian Restaurant Closes

A popular Italian restaurant has permanently closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graziella's North Italian Kitchen and Bar in Mount Kisco has closed, according to an employee of the White Plains Graziella's location.

The Mount Kisco restaurant has only been open since November, 2019.

The owners, Angelo DiFeo and brother-in-law Vincent Corso, also run Westchester Burger Co., another Graziella's location in White Plains and the food truck Graziella's Italian Kitchen on Wheels.

The original Graziella's location has served Italian fare in White Plains since 1995.

Among the menu items were:

"Sunday Dinner," with sausage, meatball, rigatoni and herbed ricotta,

Pork chop Milanese,

butternut squash ravioli,

"The Bada Bing," a sausage blend with broccoli rabe, provolone, balsamic glaze and served with foccacia bread,

"The Gigi Burger," with bacon, arugula, pesto, mozzarella and balsamic dressing.

