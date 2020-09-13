Photos: Renovated Hudson Valley ALDI Market Welcomes Back Shoppers

A popular supermarket in the area got a full facelift and is set to welcome shoppers back inside.

ALDI in Rockland County will officially reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 on Liberty Drive in Stony Point after it was fully renovated as part of an initiative by the German family-owned discount supermarket chain to remodel more than 1,300 markets across the country.

The upgraded and updated store will feature a new layout and refrigeration to accommodate the expanded fresh and convenient food selections.

The store will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting, and was built with environmentally-friendly materials.

The Stony Point location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” Chris Daniels, South Windsor division vice president for ALDI said in a statement.

“Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Stony Point residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”

