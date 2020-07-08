New Target Store Will Open In Westchester

Shoppers in Westchester can “expect more and pay less” at a new Target location in Westchester.

Target has signed a lease to open up a new location at the Gateway Port Chester outdoor shopping complex, taking over the space formerly occupied by the A.I. Friedman building.

The two-floor Target will sit on 89,781-square-feet inside the shopping center.

In a joint statement, M & J Wilkow and MetLife, the owners of the Gateway Port Chester, said that they “are delighted to announce the completion of this significant transaction, they said. “The lease with Target is the perfect catalyst to kick off the program we have designed with our colleagues.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been released, and it is unclear when Target will be opening its doors to customers.

Target becomes the latest national retailer to join the recently rebranded shopping plaza, joining locations such as HomeGoods, Old Navy, and Ulta.

