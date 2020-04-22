COVID-19: Northern Westchester Car Wash Offers Free Service To Healthcare Workers, Responders

As support for front-line health workers and first responders during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is coming in all forms, an area business is doing its part by offering free car washes.

Bedford Hills’ Russell Speeders Car Wash, at 527 Bedford Road/Route 117, has been able to reopen under a state directive after closing in late March.

The reopening comes with the requirement that service is currently limited to exterior car washing only, and disallows any personal contact with the car wash staff, nor the use of self-serve vacuums, mat washers, etc. until the entire ban is lifted.

Now that they are back open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, seven days a week, the business wants to give back to those who have put so much on the line to help others.

And while it might seem like a small thing, a shining vehicle, might bring a smile, that's why they are offering free car washes to all area healthcare workers, first responders and emergency vehicles. All the driver has to do to receive the free wash is present their ID from where they work.

“In these days of the ‘new normal’, we’re happy to provide some semblance of normality,” said Mike Shullman, Russell Speeder’s general manager. “We look forward to the complete return of all our services whenever circumstances allow us to continue the service we’ve provided to our customers in this location since the 1960s.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.