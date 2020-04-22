Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Westchester COVID-19 Cases Fall Again: Here's Newest Breakdown By Municipality
Business

COVID-19: Northern Westchester Car Wash Offers Free Service To Healthcare Workers, Responders

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Bedford Hills car wash is offering free washes to healthcare workers and first responders.
A Bedford Hills car wash is offering free washes to healthcare workers and first responders. Photo Credit: Contributed

As support for front-line health workers and first responders during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is coming in all forms, an area business is doing its part by offering free car washes.

Bedford Hills’ Russell Speeders Car Wash, at 527 Bedford Road/Route 117, has been able to reopen under a state directive after closing in late March.

The reopening comes with the requirement that service is currently limited to exterior car washing only, and disallows any personal contact with the car wash staff, nor the use of self-serve vacuums, mat washers, etc. until the entire ban is lifted.

Now that they are back open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, seven days a week, the business wants to give back to those who have put so much on the line to help others.

And while it might seem like a small thing, a shining vehicle, might bring a smile, that's why they are offering free car washes to all area healthcare workers, first responders and emergency vehicles. All the driver has to do to receive the free wash is present their ID from where they work.

“In these days of the ‘new normal’, we’re happy to provide some semblance of normality,” said Mike Shullman, Russell Speeder’s general manager. “We look forward to the complete return of all our services whenever circumstances allow us to continue the service we’ve provided to our customers in this location since the 1960s.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.