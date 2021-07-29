COVID-19: Netflix To Require Vaccinations On All US Productions

Netflix will begin requiring cast and crew members on its sets in the United States to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a source said the new policy will apply to Zone A, which includes the actors and those who work closely with them.

The news outlet said the move was made after return-to-work protocols were updated by the top guilds and studios in the industry to allow producers to implement vaccination mandates in Zone A.

The move comes as confirmed cases of the Delta variant have increased across the country, and some states have begun to announce new vaccine requirements for state workers.

On Wednesday, July 28, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that state workers be required to get vaccinated by Labor Day, or they will have to get tested weekly.

