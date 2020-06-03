COVID-19: Here's How 'Retail To Go,' Offered By Mall In Northern Westchester, Works

A Northern Westchester mall is introducing a new “Retail-To-Go” option for shoppers as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

With shoppers starved for retail options, several stores at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights are providing a new curbside pickup program as they begin welcoming patrons back to the mall.

The mall has been closed since Thursday, March 19 to comply with New York’s “On Pause” order that shut down non-essential businesses due to the spread of the pandemic.

Beginning this week, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, shoppers can make purchases directly with participating retailers via phone, online or app, and pick up their purchases in the parking lot.

Participation may vary by the individual retailer. Availability, pricing, terms of the sale, and other factors are all determined by the retailer.

Retailers initially participating include:

Mall officials said that customers won’t even have to leave their vehicles to pick up their purchases.

“We have made it easier than ever to take advantage of Retail To-Go with curbside pickup,” officials from the mall stated. “Upon arriving at the center, new signage will direct shoppers to designated pickup zones and parking spots, located at the front entrance near Key Bank and the food trucks.”

