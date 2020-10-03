COVID-19: Bar In Westchester Forced To Close Due To Multiple Violations

A bar in Westchester was forced to close due to multiple violations, some of which were related to COVID-19 guidelines.

After conducting a series of checks on establishments, Port Chester Police Department officers observed numerous violations of the state executive orders, as well as village ordinance violations, health department violations and code violations at El Nuevo Jomas, located at 112 Westchester Ave. in Port Chester.

"These violations led to an emergency hearing of the State Liquor Authority, whereas their liquor license was suspended," Port Chester Police announced.

A full inspection of the building by code enforcement, led to further charges, prompting the bar's closure until further notice.

"We take all complaints seriously and will continue to enforce the law and protect the citizens of the village," Port Chester Police said.

