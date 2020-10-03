Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Pleasantville School Goes Remote For Two Weeks After Exposure
Business

COVID-19: Bar In Westchester Forced To Close Due To Multiple Violations

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
El Nuevo Jomas on Westchester Avenue in Port Chester.
El Nuevo Jomas on Westchester Avenue in Port Chester. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A bar in Westchester was forced to close due to multiple violations, some of which were related to COVID-19 guidelines.

After conducting a series of checks on establishments, Port Chester Police Department officers observed numerous violations of the state executive orders, as well as village ordinance violations, health department violations and code violations at El Nuevo Jomas, located at 112 Westchester Ave. in Port Chester.

"These violations led to an emergency hearing of the State Liquor Authority, whereas their liquor license was suspended," Port Chester Police announced. 

A full inspection of the building by code enforcement, led to further charges, prompting the bar's closure until further notice.

"We take all complaints seriously and will continue to enforce the law and protect the citizens of the village," Port Chester Police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.