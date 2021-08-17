Alleged 'Unprofessional Behavior' Leads HBO To Pause Production In Hudson Valley, Report Says

Alleged "unprofessional behavior" on the set of the HBO series "White House Plumbers," filming in the Hudson Valley recently shut down the set for a day, according to a brand-new report.

There was an on-set altercation on Wednesday, Aug. 4, involving director/executive producer David Mandel and a member of the prop department, which led to the prop workers walking off the set, Deadline is reporting.

During the incident, which was reportedly captured on audio recording, Mandel allegedly is heard cursing and threatening the prop master that he will never work again.

The shutdown on the five-part series starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux that tells the story behind the Watergate break-in that ended Richard Nixon's presidency then happened on Friday, Aug. 6.

During the one-day shutdown, a document was given to employees included a note with contacts for anyone to report bullying, indicating the confrontation might not have been an isolated event, Deadline reported.

There's been no word from the stars, who are also executive producers, on the incident, and filming is back up and running.

