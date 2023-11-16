Burglary Suspect Caught With Stolen Items After Chase In Valhalla: Police

The man, identified as Columbian national Carlos Andres Buitrago-Pinzon, was arrested following a burglary in Valhalla on Saturday, Nov. 11, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva announced.

On the day of the incident, around 7:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police were notified of a burglary on Broadway in Valhalla by a neighbor who had spotted suspicious activity. Responding officers soon found a man matching the neighbor's description walking north on Broadway, and told him to stop.

However, the man allegedly began running from police. The chase proved to be brief though, as he was quickly apprehended, Oliva said. When officers allegedly found him in possession of stolen items that were identified by the burglary victim, he was then arrested.

The suspect, identified as Buitrago-Pinzon, who resides in Queens, was charged with second-degree burglary. He was then arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court and had his bail set at $5,000.

After his arraignment, Buitrago-Pinzon was taken to Westchester County Jail.

