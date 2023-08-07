Workers Fall Ill After Contact With Unknown Chemical At Valhalla Facility

The incident happened on Thursday morning, Aug. 3, when firefighters were sent to the Westchester County Labs and Research Facility at 10 Dana Rd. in Valhalla after the two workers became ill from contact with an unknown chemical.

According to the Valhalla Fire Department, arriving firefighters were told that the chemical had an ammonia-like odor.

Soon, the Westchester County HAZMAT team arrived at the facility and metered the building to try and find the source of the chemical release. However, they were unable to find it and had to vent the facility as a precaution.

The two workers were later treated by first responders, fire officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.