Woman-Owned Dessert Shop To Expand To Second Location In Mamaroneck

Penny Lick Ice Cream Company will be expanding to a new location in Mamaroneck at 1212 West Boston Post Rd., which will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

The new ice cream shop will be the second Penny Lick Ice Cream to open in Westchester and will join the original location in Hastings-on-Hudson at 580 Warburton Ave., which opened in 2015.

The dessert shop, owned and founded by former New York City pastry line cook Ellen Sledge, is known for serving old-fashioned, custard-based ice cream that uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Popular flavors offered by Penny Lick Ice Cream include milk chocolate, cookies and cream, white chocolate black cherry, maple salted caramel, and mocha macchiato. All ice cream offered by the shop is peanut, tree nut, and sesame-free in order to ensure that people with allergies can enjoy the business's offerings safely.

Each flavor of ice cream is made in small batches with heavy cream, cream-lined whole milk, eggs, and sugar, according to Sledge.

Anyone considering visiting the new Mamaroneck location may want to pay attention to Yelp reviews of the original Hastings-on-Hudson locale, which have sung plenty of praises about the shop.

"I come here every time I'm in the area," wrote Eojin L. of Queens in a five-star review, who added, "The friend and I who originally discovered this spot actually returned on our second visit with a cooler so we could bring home pints of ice cream to NYC - it's that good."

Irene H. of New York City also recommended the ice cream, calling it "refreshing for a warm summer day."

"The ice cream was good and I liked that it was more icy than creamy," she added, continuing, "Deserves a quick stop if you're in the area."

The Mamaroneck location's grand opening celebration will include coloring activities for children, prizes, and allow for visitors to contribute messages to the shop's sprinkle wall.

