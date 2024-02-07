Victim Stabbed By Co-Worker In Mamaroneck

Mamaroneck resident Gener Perez-Ramirez was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in connection with a stabbing incident that happened in the area of 657 Mamaroneck Ave., according to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the department received a 911 call that a man had been stabbed in the stomach in that location. Detectives and officers then rushed to the area and found a 52-year-old White Plains man with a stab wound, police said.

Authorities then searched the area and found a suspect who matched the description given by the victim. This suspect, Perez-Ramirez, was later identified as the perpetrator by the victim, according to the department.

The victim was later taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was immediately taken for surgery. His injuries now appear to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation into the stabbing later determined that Perez-Ramirez and the victim were known to each other and are co-workers. They had started a verbal dispute that turned physical, police said.

After his arrest, Perez-Ramirez was charged with:

Second-degree assault, a felony;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and then taken to the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.