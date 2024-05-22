Mamaroneck resident Logan Spillane was killed in a crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh on Saturday, May 18 around 1:30 p.m., New York State Police announced.

Born in 2001, Spillane was a 2019 graduate of Rye High School and went on to become an electrician, which he took great pride in, according to his obituary.

Spillane also had an immense passion for computers and gaming and often made time to repair devices for his friends.

In addition to these skills, Spillane also loved rock climbing and target shooting, and could often be found at concerts, particularly in the pit.

"Logan always made time for those who needed him," his obituary read, continuing, "He was a kind, empathetic soul who could always make you smile."

Spillane is survived by his mother, Faith, and her husband, Anthony; his brothers, Oliver and Benjamin; his father, Brian; his sister, Stella; his maternal grandmother, Sue-Ann, and her husband, Roy; his paternal grandfather, Claire; and several other family members.

A service to honor Spillane's life will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck at 767 East Boston Post Rd.

A celebration of life will also be held on Thursday, May 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Rye Bar and Grill at 1 Station Plaza.

