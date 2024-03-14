Fair 40°

Top-Prize Lottery Ticket Worth Over $35K Bought At Store In Larchmont: Here's Where

One fortunate lottery player is enjoying a stroke of luck after purchasing a top-prize-winning ticket from a store in Westchester. 

The winning ticket was bought at the Larchmont Mini Mart. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Flickr via Leo Reynolds
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket, worth $35,398, was bought at a store in Larchmont for the evening drawing on Tuesday, March 12, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The lucky ticket was revealed to have been purchased at Larchmont Mini Mart at 14 Chatsworth Ave., officials added.

If you want to try your luck at the game, Take 5 drawings are televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes can be claimed up to a year after the drawing date. 

