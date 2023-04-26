Teens, Young Adults Targeted By Fake Check Scam: Suspect At Large In Larchmont, Police Say

The search was prompted by two incidents that happened in the village of Larchmont at a Chase Bank located at 125 Chatsworth Ave., village officials said on Monday, April 24.

The two incidents involved a suspect approaching female teenagers and asking them to cash a fake check for him, claiming that he cannot cash the check against his account.

The man would then offer $40 to the victims if they deposited the check into their accounts via ATM and then withdrew the check's balance for him.

Village officials explained that the fake check deposits can take several hours or days before they are flagged by the bank, but the victims' funds can be withdrawn immediately.

The scams can happen in person, on the phone, via email, or through the mail, officials added.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 30s or 40s that ranges in height between 5-feet-7-inches to 6 feet tall.

Police believe that similar scams have occurred in multiple jurisdictions and involved several suspects. Anyone who witnesses similar or any suspicious activity is asked to call Larchmont Police at 914-834-1000.

