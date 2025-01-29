Teens Run From Serious Crash In Mamaroneck: 16-Year-Old Driver Nabbed, Police Say

The crash happened on Monday, Jan. 27, just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fenimore Road and Northup Avenue in Mamaroneck, the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department announced on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Officers responding to a 911 call found two heavily damaged vehicles and a downed utility pole. A 43-year-old woman from Larchmont was rescued from one of the cars and taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment. She told police the second vehicle had failed to stop at the bottom of the I-95 north exit ramp, striking her car and sending both vehicles into the pole.

The occupants of the second vehicle immediately fled on foot. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had been involved in an earlier crash with an NYPD patrol car, and that the suspect car had last been seen heading north on I-95.

Multiple agencies, including police from Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Westchester County, New York State, and NYPD, joined the search for the suspects. Officers soon found two teens—a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male from the Bronx—at a gas station on Fenimore Road and Northup Avenue. Another 15-year-old boy from the Bronx was found by Town of Mamaroneck Police officers on Country Road, while the final suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was located near Mohegan Road by Westchester County and New Rochelle police officers.

The driver and passengers were identified through surveillance footage and police broadcasts. One of the juveniles was treated at Westchester Medical Center before being released to a parent, while the other three refused medical attention.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving personal injury, a misdemeanor, and turned over to NYPD.

The teens' names were not made public because of their age.

