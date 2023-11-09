Store Owner, 2 Employees Arrested After Selling Illegal THC Products In Mamaroneck: Police

The arrests stemmed from a concerned parent's complaint to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department regarding the Eagle Convenience Store at 127 Halstead Ave., according to the department.

The complaint led to an investigation into the business conducted by police and the Village of Mamaroneck Building Department which discovered that the store had been operating without prior approvals or inspections. Authorities also discovered that the store had allegedly been selling the following products illegally:

Cannabis, which is not allowed to be sold in the village by any establishment;

Flavored e-cigarettes and THC liquid vape oils;

THC-flavored gummies;

Pre-rolled cannabis/marijuana cigarettes.

Some of the products had been packaged with bright colors in order to make them look like candy and thus more attractive to young children and teenagers, police said.

As a result of the investigation into the store, the business owner and two employees, whose names were not released, were arrested and charged with both second-degree criminal nuisance and unlawful sale of cannabis. The illegal products were seized by police and the business was later shut down.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.