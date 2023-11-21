Set For Life: Lucky Winner To Receive $1K Every Week After Buying Ticket At Mamaroneck Shop

The second-prize-winning CASH4LIFE ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold at a store in Mamaroneck for the drawing on Sunday, Nov. 19, according to New York Lottery officials.

The store that sold the ticket was revealed as Nan's Gift & Party Shoppe located at 237 Mamaroneck Ave.

The ticket is worth a guaranteed minimum of $1 million, according to lottery officials.

For those who want to give the game a shot, CASH4LIFE drawings take place every day around 9 p.m. Winners have a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.