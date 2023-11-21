Fair 32°

Set For Life: Lucky Winner To Receive $1K Every Week After Buying Ticket At Mamaroneck Shop

A lottery player is set to receive $1,000 every week after purchasing a winning ticket at a gift shop in Westchester. 

<p>The winning ticket was bought at Man's Gift &amp; Party Shoppe in Mamaroneck.&nbsp;</p>

The second-prize-winning CASH4LIFE ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold at a store in Mamaroneck for the drawing on Sunday, Nov. 19, according to New York Lottery officials. 

The store that sold the ticket was revealed as Nan's Gift & Party Shoppe located at 237 Mamaroneck Ave. 

The ticket is worth a guaranteed minimum of $1 million, according to lottery officials. 

For those who want to give the game a shot, CASH4LIFE drawings take place every day around 9 p.m. Winners have a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. 

