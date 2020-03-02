Intruder Who Entered School Attempted To Enter Another Neighboring School Building

An intruder who was allowed unauthorized access to a Westchester elementary school allegedly attempted to target other school buildings in the area, officials said.

On Friday, Feb. 28, a new security guard at the Waverly School in Eastchester allowed a man to enter the building at approximately 2 p.m. after he claimed to be waiting for someone in maintenance, school officials said.

Rather than screen his identification, issuing a visitor’s badge and notifying the maintenance staff - which is district protocol - the security guard allowed him to wait and sit nearby, Eastchester School Superintendent Rob Glass wrote in a message to parents.

The man later asked to use a restroom and rummaged through several offices - no classrooms - before a hall monitor stopped him.

The intruder was in the building for less than 10 minutes, taking some cash before being escorted out of the building.

According to Bronxville Schools Superintendent Roy Montesano, that same man attempted to enter the Bronxville School that same day through the Pondfield Road entrance.

“Fortunately, our guard (Edwin Galarza) followed the district’s procedures for visitors, stopping and questioning the person," Montesano said. "According to the guard, the individual said he was there to fill out an employment application for a maintenance position.

“As trained, our guard told him he would have to leave as he did not have an appointment. The individual was then escorted out of our building. At the time, there was no reason to be overly suspicious as the person was not confrontational and complied with the guard’s directive.”

The intruder - whose name has not yet been released - is currently facing charges in Eastchester, where they are reviewing their security protocols.

