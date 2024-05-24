Power Line Lands On Car, Causes It To Catch On Fire Near Larchmont Homes

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 22 just after 1:30 p.m., when a power line fell on top of a parked car in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Larchmont, the Larchmont Fire Department announced on Thursday, May 23.

Arriving fire crews found that the vehicle had gone up in flames, endangering another parked car and a home close by.

Because the blaze was caused by an active electrical line, firefighters had to wait for Con Edison crews to shut the power off before they could begin putting the flames out. While they waited, crews worked to protect nearby homes and vehicles from also catching on fire.

While emergency crews worked at the scene, the Village of Larchmont briefly went without power for a few hours, officials said. Power was eventually restored to the area later in the afternoon.

