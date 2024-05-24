Fair 75°

SHARE

Power Line Lands On Car, Causes It To Catch On Fire Near Larchmont Homes

A downed power line caused a car to go up in flames while parked dangerously close to homes and other parked vehicles in Westchester, fire officials said.

The blaze happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Larchmont. 

The blaze happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Larchmont. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via automatic6517
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 22 just after 1:30 p.m., when a power line fell on top of a parked car in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Larchmont, the Larchmont Fire Department announced on Thursday, May 23. 

Arriving fire crews found that the vehicle had gone up in flames, endangering another parked car and a home close by. 

Because the blaze was caused by an active electrical line, firefighters had to wait for Con Edison crews to shut the power off before they could begin putting the flames out. While they waited, crews worked to protect nearby homes and vehicles from also catching on fire. 

While emergency crews worked at the scene, the Village of Larchmont briefly went without power for a few hours, officials said. Power was eventually restored to the area later in the afternoon. 

to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE