Republicans Turn To Candidate Who Hopes To Be Westchester's First Female County Executive

Republicans in Westchester have tapped a candidate to take on incumbent Democratic County Executive George Latimer in the 2021 election.

Longtime county employee Christine Sculti will look to upset Latimer in the November election, though she has never run for office, having formerly served under former County Executive Rob Astorino and former Yonkers Mayor Phil Amicone in differing capacities.

The Westchester Republican County Committee noted that if she were elected, Sculti would be the first woman to hold the position, and the first nominated by a major party to run for the office.

“Our committee is ecstatic that Christine Sculti is jumping into the race for County Executive,” they said. “Christine leads an exceptional slate of county candidates, all of whom are committed to restoring fiscal sanity and slamming the brakes on out-of-control taxes and spending from our one-party county government.

'She is ready to lead and has the qualifications and experience to be a great County Executive,” they added. “Our party is committed to delivering a historic victory for Westchester.”

Sculti first moved to Westchester when her family came to Hartsdale when she was 4 years old. She graduated from Fordham University, now lives in Mamaroneck, and is the vice-chair of the Saint Pio Foundation.

“I am honored and humbled to be nominated for Westchester County Executive,” she said. “I know the burden high taxes place on our families, seniors, and businesses.

“If elected, my administration will be committed to returning common sense to county government,” Sculti added. “Policy priorities that are business-friendly will help to foster private-sector business opportunity, growth and job creation.”

