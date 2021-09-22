Cuomo Launches New Attack On Credibility Of Sexual Harassment Accusers, NY AG

Andrew Cuomo’s team is going down swinging.

Rita Glavin, one of the former governor's top attorneys, has taken new shots at the credibility of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ scathing report on sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo while questioning the credibility of some of the women who helped lead to his resignation.

According to the New York Daily News, Glavin sent a letter to state Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine, the committee’s members, and its lawyers cautioning about James’ report, claiming that her team made “material omissions and errors” in the report that left Cuomo without a job.

The 25-page letter to Lavine reiterated other previous attacks against James’ report, claiming that it was “designed to reach a predetermined outcome and to exact maximum political consequences.”

Despite the letter, Glavin said that it could be weeks until the former governor's legal team has a full rebuttal.

In the letter, Glavin reportedly also took shots at some of Cuomo’s accusers, including former aide Charlotte Bennett, who was among the most outspoken of the former governor’s alleged accusers.

The report states that while a student at Hamilton College, Bennett allegedly lied about a meeting with the school’s president and was among four connected to false sexual misconduct allegations against another student.

In a statement, Bennett’s attorney Debra Katz, a regular Cuomo critic, took her own shot at Glavin’s statements.

“Her exclusive reliance on an unidentified witness whose allegations crumble under even the lightest scrutiny is particularly troubling,” Katz said. “Her client must be desperate to authorize this type of gutter ball.

“We are confident the committee will see through this transparent effort to smear a highly credible woman whose courage in coming forward led to the governor’s downfall.”

Katz said that “the governor is back to showing his true colors. He unleashed his lawyer and PR apparatus in an effort to smear Charlotte and the other women who courageously came forward.”

“(Glavin’s) rank insinuation that Charlotte is a liar flies in the face of the Attorney General's express finding that Charlotte’s allegations against the governor were credible.

"It also contradicts the governor’s own Special Counsel, Judy Mogul, and Chief of Staff, Jill DesRosiers, who found Charlotte’s allegations credible when she first reported them more than a year ago.”

