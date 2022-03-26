Police Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Commack Store

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of stealing about $350 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store.

A woman stole two Craftsman toolsets from Lowe's in Commack at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the store is located at 100 North Service Road in Commack.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

