Contact Us
Mamaroneck Daily Voice serves Larchmont & Mamaroneck
Return to your home site

Menu

Mamaroneck Daily Voice serves Larchmont & Mamaroneck

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

Man Stabbed In Mamaroneck Walks Into Police Station For Help

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man who was stabbed walked into the village of Mamaroneck Police Station for help.
A man who was stabbed walked into the village of Mamaroneck Police Station for help. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person who had been stabbed in the chest entered a Westchester Police Station to report the crime.

The incident took place in the village of Mamaroneck around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1.

Police say an 18-year-old male victim entered the village of Mamaroneck Police Department lobby with a stab wound to his chest, said Det. Lt. P.J. Trujillo. 

Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and requested an ambulance, Trujillo said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Currently, his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect are known to each other and had an ongoing dispute, Trujillo said.

A physical altercation between the two occurred in the 700 block of Mamaroneck Avenue, which resulted in the victim being stabbed and the suspect fleeing the scene, he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.