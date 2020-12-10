Man Injured While Trying To Hang Trump Sign On I-95 Overpass, Police Say

A man attempting to hang a “Trump 2020” banner on an I-95 overpass in Fairfield County suffered minor injuries after being involved in an altercation with another attempting to remove it, police said.

Officers from the Greenwich Police Department received a report on Friday, Oct. 9 from a third-party who reported that a man had suffered a minor injury following a brush up after hanging up a sign supporting President Donald Trump on the Riverside Avenue bridge over I-95.

Police said that the victim was not forthcoming about the details involving the altercation, noting that the incident happened when another person attempted to remove the sign.

No arrests were made, and no other information was released by investigators.

