Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Mamaroneck

Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County.

On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from the 74-year-old victim before running down the street with it, according to Village of Mamaroneck Police.

After interviewing the victim and witness, police then developed a suspect, authorities said.

Days later, on Sunday, Dec. 4, this suspect was found walking down Mamaroneck Avenue and was then arrested, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old David Graham of Mamaroneck, is charged with third-degree robbery, police said.

Graham was arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck court on Monday, Dec. 5, and is currently held in the Westchester County Department of Corrections, according to authorities.

