Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Mamaroneck

A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than two times the legal limit.

Troopers stopped a vehicle for vehicle and traffic violations on I-95 in Mamaroneck at about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.

The driver, identified as John Figueroa, of the Bronx, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested, authorities said.

Police said Figueroa's BAC tested as 0.18 percent.

Figueroa was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, and he was released to a sober third party with an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, Oct. 6, State Police said.

