Pizzeria Permanently Closes In Larchmont: 'Thank You To All Customers'

Alondra's Restaurant, located in Larchmont at 18 Chatsworth Ave., announced its permanent closure in a social media post on Saturday, Feb. 10.

"The doors have closed forever," the owners wrote in their post, continuing, "Thank you to all the customers who supported us for a long year."

No other reason for the closure was given.

The eatery, which opened in early 2023, had served Neapolitan pizza as well as classic Italian-inspired dishes.

The news of the closure prompted some sad reactions from commenters on Instagram.

"So sorry to hear this. You will be missed," wrote Martha F.

The restaurant had been located at the former site of Gusto Pizza.

