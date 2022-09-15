Mamaroneck Resident Known As 'Devoted Family Man, Friend' Dies At Age 41

A Westchester County resident who was known as a devoted father, husband, and friend has died at the age of 41.

Enda Corcoran, of Mamaroneck, died on Friday, Sept. 9, according to his obituary.

He was born to Marie Brophy and the late John Corcoran in Tullamore, Ireland, and eventually found his way to Riverdale, New York, his obituary said.

"Not the quiet type, Enda became a fixture in the Irish community," his obituary reads. "Whether it was his quick banter, amazing dancing skills, or his ability to fix anything regarding a car, Enda is not one to be forgotten."

He is survived by his wife, Noreen; their son, Ronan; his sisters, Rita (Joseph Healion) and Rose (Conor Daly); his mother-in-law Maura Brett; sisters-in-law Tara (Leo Reynolds) and Anne (John Ciraco); and his nieces and nephews.

"A devoted family man and friend, Enda will be remembered for his strength, perseverance and most of all his kind heart," his obituary reads. "When you remember our Enda or Ginger or Chuck Norris or Happy Feet or however you called him…smile, raise a glass and send him home to the Angels."

The visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck.

A funeral mass is set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Saints John and Paul R.C. Church in Larchmont.

His family asked that in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made in Corcoran's memory to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.