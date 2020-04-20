Lifelong Westchester Resident Robert Leo Stern, 92, Was Sailor, Singer, Wine Connoisseur

Robert Leo Stern died peacefully in his sleep on April 14 at home in Rye after a long illness. He was 92 years old and a lifelong resident of Westchester County.

Bob was born Aug. 11, 1927, son of Leo and Marjorie Stern of New Rochelle. He was an Eagle Scout and valedictorian of the New Rochelle High School class of 1944, then graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Princeton (BSE '48) and the Wharton School (MBA '51). He served briefly in the Navy during WWII.

Bob worked in the financial industry for many years, including as a partner at Newburger, Loeb and Co. before changing careers to share his passion for fine wine. He was proprietor of Bedford Hills Wine and Liquor Store for more than a decade and a wine wholesaler before his retirement.

Robert Leo Stern went from a career in the financial industry to wine. Contributed

Bob was a long-time member of Beach Point Yacht Club. He loved sailing and skiing, sang with the Master Singers of Westchester for many years, and enjoyed playing bridge at The Hartes' Bridge Club in White Plains. In his last years, he received wonderful care provided by Osborn Home Care.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ellen Donoghue Stern. He is also survived by his four children, Robert Jr. (Skip) and his wife Terry of Port Washington; Jennifer and her husband Jeffrey of Saratoga, CA; Carolyn and her husband Paul of Harvard, MA and Timothy and his wife Kim of Bellevue WA; eight grandchildren; his first wife, Ellen Deitsch Ster, and brothers Walter and Richard. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Inc . or the charity of your choice.

